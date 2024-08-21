United Airlines adds flights to see college football games – including Virginia at Notre Dame

Virginia football fans can hop on a United Airlines flight this fall to watch their team battle it out against Notre Dame.

United Airlines announced this week that they are adding flights to some of the most iconic college football towns across the U.S. – including the Saturday, November 16 game between the Cavaliers and Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

Fans who want to check out the game can book a flight from Reagan National Airport that will leave on Friday and return on Sunday.

United has added flights to other games, including trips to see Ohio State, USC, and LSU.

Find all of United's additional flights online:.