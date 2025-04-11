DC opening new hospital in Southeast to close long-standing gap in healthcare access

A brand-new hospital is set to open its doors in a matter of days in Ward 8, aiming to close long-standing gaps in healthcare access.

There hasn't been a new hospital in D.C. in 25 years, making this a critical milestone for healthcare in the District.

This has been a long time coming and it took years of advocacy and planning to make Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health a reality.

And while no one wants to go to a hospital, for too long residents of Wards 7 and 8 have had limited access to healthcare or have had to travel far distances. So for many, having a full-service hospital at this caliber in their neighborhood is a turning point for DC.

"This is a promise I made in 2015, and we made it," D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

With 136 beds, a trauma center, emergency care, maternal health and delivery services, a level 2 NICU, a helipad for emergency transport, this full-service hospital is a result of a $434 million public private partnership.