The Brief A man was arrested in connection with armed robberies at a Fredericksburg tobacco shop. Kamari Henderson is being held in jail without bond and faces charges of robbery, grand larceny and trespassing. Surveillance cameras captured him holding a knife and making threats during the incidents.



Police in Fredericksburg arrested a man wanted in connection with armed robberies at a tobacco shop.

What we know:

Kamari Henderson is being held in jail without bond and faces charges of robbery, grand larceny and trespassing.

According to Fredericksburg police, Henderson walked into the Tobacco Hut at 401 Emancipation Highway on Sunday, Nov. 15, and again on Wednesday night. During the incidents, surveillance cameras captured him holding a knife and making threats.

Authorities say he was dressed in a Nike puffer jacket and asked a clerk to see items in a display case before reaching over the counter as the clerk tried to stop him.

Police had previously noted that the suspect could be recognized by his distinctive hairstyle, short locks with blonde tips, which he had as recently as Wednesday night. However, in a new arrest photo taken less than 24 hours later, Henderson appeared with a new look.

Kamari Henderson Arrested in Fredericksburg Burglaries

No one was hurt during the incidents. Following news of the arrest, the manager of the Tobacco Hut reflected on the impact of the crimes on the local area.

"It's really devastating to have something like this going on in our community," the manager said. "It makes people scared, not wanting to go anywhere and not wanting to do anything. And also it causes the prices to go up, and we're already struggling."