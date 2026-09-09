Undocumented immigrant deported to El Salvador after conviction for groping Virginia high school girls

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The Brief An undocumented immigrant convicted of groping high school girls was deported to El Salvador. The 19-year-old was sentenced to a year in prison in April. DHS says the man entered the U.S. illegally in 2024.



An undocumented immigrant who was convicted of groping girls at a Virginia high school has been deported to El Salvador, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

What we know:

Israel Flores Ortiz, 19, was accused of groping several of his classmates at Fairfax High School in March. He turned himself in shortly after and was convicted of nine counts of assault and battery.

He was sentenced to less than a year in prison in April.

READ MORE | Teen in US illegally sentenced to nearly a year in jail for groping girls at Fairfax High School

DHS said Flores Ortiz entered the country illegally in 2024. The agency issued a detainer for him after he was arrested.

Flores Ortiz was turned over to ICE custody on Aug. 31 after being released from the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. He was deported to El Salvador on Sept. 8, according to DHS.

"DHS will never stop fighting to REMOVE sickos like Flores-Ortiz, and make America SAFE again," the agency said in a social media post.