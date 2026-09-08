Old Farmer's Almanac winter forecast: How much snow will DC area get this year?
WASHINGTON, D.C. - It looks like the DMV will be heading into a highly manageable winter season this year.
What we know:
According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac Winter Forecast, Washington, D.C., is slated for a generally mild winter with above-normal temperatures and slightly below-normal snowfall.
Last winter, one major snow storm brought nearly 8 inches to Washington, D.C., and more than 12 inches to the surrounding area.
While nearby regions like the Appalachians and central New England prepare for a colder, snowier winter, the nation's capital will largely dodge the worst of the deep freezes.
When to expect cold and snow
Timeline:
Even with a milder outlook, the D.C. area will still see its share of seasonal weather. Prepare for potential commute disruptions during these points of the season:
- Coldest periods: Early to mid-December, early to mid-January, and early and late February.
- Snowiest periods: Late November, early and mid-January, early and late February, and late March.
What’s shaping the forecast
Dig deeper:
The Old Farmer's Almanac says these signs of the season are already appearing, and helped them shape this year's winter outlook:
- El Niño's dominance: Unusually warm waters in the Pacific are heavily influencing the North American jet stream. For the Mid-Atlantic, this strong El Niño translates to a largely warmer, drier winter baseline.
- Polar Vortex threat: While the season leans mild, D.C. remains vulnerable to the Polar Vortex. If this mass of Arctic air wobbles southward, the capital will experience sudden, biting temperature plunges.
- Global wind and ocean anomalies: A warm Atlantic pattern and a neutral-to-positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) are altering high-altitude storm tracks. Combined with decreasing solar activity as Solar Cycle 25 wanes, these complex variables ensure that while D.C. will avoid a relentless winter, sporadic winter weather events will still hit the region.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from the Old Farmer's Almanac Winter Weather Forecast 2026–2027.