Old Farmer's Almanac winter forecast: How much snow will DC area get this year?

The Brief Washington, D.C., is expected to see above-average temperatures and slightly below-normal snowfall this winter. Expect the coldest and snowiest stretches to hit during early-to-mid January and early-to-late February. A strong El Niño is the primary driver of the milder temperatures.



It looks like the DMV will be heading into a highly manageable winter season this year.

What we know:

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac Winter Forecast, Washington, D.C., is slated for a generally mild winter with above-normal temperatures and slightly below-normal snowfall.

Last winter, one major snow storm brought nearly 8 inches to Washington, D.C., and more than 12 inches to the surrounding area.

While nearby regions like the Appalachians and central New England prepare for a colder, snowier winter, the nation's capital will largely dodge the worst of the deep freezes.

When to expect cold and snow

Timeline:

Even with a milder outlook, the D.C. area will still see its share of seasonal weather. Prepare for potential commute disruptions during these points of the season:

Coldest periods: Early to mid-December, early to mid-January, and early and late February.

Snowiest periods: Late November, early and mid-January, early and late February, and late March.

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What’s shaping the forecast

Dig deeper:

The Old Farmer's Almanac says these signs of the season are already appearing, and helped them shape this year's winter outlook:

El Niño's dominance: Unusually warm waters in the Pacific are heavily influencing the North American jet stream. For the Mid-Atlantic, this strong El Niño translates to a largely warmer, drier winter baseline.

Polar Vortex threat: While the season leans mild, D.C. remains vulnerable to the Polar Vortex. If this mass of Arctic air wobbles southward, the capital will experience sudden, biting temperature plunges.

Global wind and ocean anomalies: A warm Atlantic pattern and a neutral-to-positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) are altering high-altitude storm tracks. Combined with decreasing solar activity as Solar Cycle 25 wanes, these complex variables ensure that while D.C. will avoid a relentless winter, sporadic winter weather events will still hit the region.