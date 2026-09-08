Two drivers charged with reckless driving after fiery crash on I-66 Express Lanes kills 3

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The Brief Two adults and a child died Sunday afternoon when a Honda Pilot struck a stopped commercial truck carrying oxygen tanks and caught fire on I-66. Investigators say the truck and a Toyota 4Runner were stopped in a travel lane after an interaction forced the 4Runner into express lane bollards. Both the 4Runner driver and the commercial truck driver face reckless driving charges as the state police investigation continues.



Two drivers are facing reckless driving charges following an investigation into a Sunday afternoon crash that killed three people on the Interstate 66 Express Lanes in Fairfax County.

What we know:

The multi-vehicle crash occurred around 4:10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6, in the westbound I-66 Express Lanes near mile marker 64.

According to Virginia State Police, a preliminary investigation revealed that a Toyota 4Runner and a commercial motor vehicle transporting oxygen tanks had stopped in the right travel lane. State police said the two vehicles stopped after an interaction where the 4Runner was forced out of its lane and struck the Express Lane bollards.

While both vehicles were sitting stopped in the travel lane, a Honda Pilot struck the back of the commercial truck. The impact caused the Honda to catch fire.

Who was involved

What they're saying:

All three occupants inside the Honda Pilot—two adults and a juvenile—were pronounced dead at the scene.

Following consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Virginia State Police charged both surviving drivers involved in the initial stop with reckless driving:

Walter R. Juarez Bautista, 55, of Virginia, driver of the Toyota 4Runner.

Jesus Huaman, 45, of Maryland, driver of the commercial motor vehicle.

What's next:

Virginia State Police say the crash remains under active investigation.