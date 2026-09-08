Caretaker killed in apparent murder-suicide in Somerset County: state police
POCOMOKE, Md. - An apparent murder-suicide has left two people dead, including a woman who was acting as her former partner's caretaker, according to the Maryland State Police.
What we know:
Police have identified the deceased as 67-year-old Christine Wells and 66-year-old Robert Dehart, both residents of Pocomoke in Somerset County.
Troopers discovered Wells unresponsive during a welfare check at a home on the 7500 block of Dividing Creek Road shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. Dehart was also found at the scene with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore has officially ruled Wells's death a homicide.
Dig deeper:
According to investigators, Wells and Dehart had previously been in a relationship, and Wells was serving as Dehart’s caretaker at the time of the incident.
What's next:
The investigation remains active. Detectives are currently processing evidence from the scene to determine the exact sequence of events.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Maryland State Police.