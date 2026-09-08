Caretaker killed in apparent murder-suicide in Somerset County: state police

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The Brief Two people were found dead Sunday evening in a Pocomoke, Maryland, home in an apparent murder-suicide. Maryland State Police discovered the bodies during a welfare check. Investigators say the two were formerly in a relationship, and Wells was actively serving as Dehart's caretaker.



An apparent murder-suicide has left two people dead, including a woman who was acting as her former partner's caretaker, according to the Maryland State Police.

What we know:

Police have identified the deceased as 67-year-old Christine Wells and 66-year-old Robert Dehart, both residents of Pocomoke in Somerset County.

Troopers discovered Wells unresponsive during a welfare check at a home on the 7500 block of Dividing Creek Road shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. Dehart was also found at the scene with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore has officially ruled Wells's death a homicide.

Dig deeper:

According to investigators, Wells and Dehart had previously been in a relationship, and Wells was serving as Dehart’s caretaker at the time of the incident.

What's next:

The investigation remains active. Detectives are currently processing evidence from the scene to determine the exact sequence of events.