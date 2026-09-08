Community mourns 16-year-old Patriot High School student killed at Manassas First Friday event

The Brief A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed as an innocent bystander during a dispute at the Old Town Manassas First Friday event. Community members and city leaders gathered near the shooting scene to stand in solidarity and mourn the teen. Police arrested 21-year-old Tasheem Douglass, who was also injured, and believe he fired the fatal shot.



Community members and city leaders gathered to mourn a 16-year-old Patriot High School student who was killed when gunfire broke out during a crowded First Friday event in Old Town Manassas.

What we know:

An argument escalated into gunfire near Foster's Grill and the train tracks on Friday night, catching the 16-year-old girl in the crossfire. She is described as an innocent bystander.

The monthly First Friday event drew an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 people. Manassas Police Chief Doug Keen noted the gathering has always been a safe, family-friendly environment, and attendees said there was a strong police presence on patrol during the event.

People of all ages, along with Keen, Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger and a city council member, stood in sadness and solidarity across from large "Love & Hope" signs where the teen lost her life.

Community members said they hope the monthly gatherings will continue as a testament to the young girl and the community's spirit.

"It is about accountability at this point," Davis-Younger said. "Two people decided to end their dispute with guns, which happens way too often in a lot of different places in the state of Virginia."

Uma Beepat of local business The Lotus and The Light echoed the need for unity.

"We have to stop blaming each other, blaming races, blaming police," Beepat said. "If we want First Friday and to be in a safe place, we have to work together."

What they're saying:

Police have not released the victim's name, citing a request from her family to protect her identity. The principal of Patriot High School announced the news of her death to the school community, and additional counseling resources are available for students at the high school.

Investigators arrested 21-year-old Tasheem Douglas in connection with the shooting. Douglass was also injured in the gunfire and remains in the hospital. Police believe he fired the shot that killed the 16-year-old.