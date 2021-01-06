‘Un-American’: Republican, Democrat lawmakers condemn Trump supporters who breached Capitol

Reaction from lawmakers poured in after the U.S. Capitol was locked down Wednesday due to protesters supporting President Donald Trump breaching barricades and initiating violent clashes with Capitol police.

Both chambers of Congress abruptly recessed as they were debating the count of the Electoral College vote that gave Joe Biden the presidency.

There was confusion in the House chamber as the Capitol doors were locked and debate was suspended. A representative from the Capitol police spoke from a lectern on the dais and told lawmakers to remain calm, and that more information would be available soon.

Kevin McCarthy, the Republican House minority leader, called what was happening "un-American."

McCarthy joined FOX News' Bill Hemmer on the phone as reports emerged of an armed standoff at the door of the U.S. House chamber, and McCarthy said he's heard on a Capitol Police radio that shots have been fired.

Earlier, McCarthy thanked the Capitol Police for "protecting the People’s House."

President Trump tweeted amid the chaos, urging protestors to "stay peaceful."

"Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful," Trump wrote.

But the protest looked anything but peaceful Wednesday afternoon. Trump’s supporters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol’s steps and were met by officers in riot gear. Some tried to push past the officers who held shields and officers could be seen firing pepper spray into the crowd to keep them back. Some in the crowd were shouting "traitors" as officers tried to keep them back.

Trump’s tweets came just hours after he spoke at a rally Wednesday morning near the White House, where several thousand protestors cheered the president and his disproven claims of widespread election fraud.

"We will not let them silence your voices," Trump told the protesters. "We will stop the steal."

Later, Trump tweeted, "I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!"

Sen. Chuck Schumer tweeted back at the president, writing, "It's a little late for that. Don't you think?"

Wednesday afternoon, Schumer tweeted, "From @SpeakerPelosi and me: We are calling on President Trump to demand that all protestors leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol Grounds immediately."

At 3:36 ET, Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, stated that the National Guard was on the way along with other federal protective services under Trump's direction.

Vice President, Mike Pence wrote, "The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building."

Wednesday afternoon, Eric Trump said to "prosecute anyone who crosses that line to the fullest extent of the law."

Former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said, "Now is the time for the President to be presidential."

"The President's tweet is not enough. He can stop this now and needs to do exactly that. Tell these folks to go home," Mulvaney continued.

"Condemn this now, @realdonaldtrump - you are the only one they will listen to. For our country!" Alyssa Farah, Trump’s former White House communications director, wrote.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.