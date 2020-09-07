UMD sees COVID-19 spike first full week of semester, suspends students

The University of Maryland College Park has suspended 19 students who are alleged to have violated COVID-19-related guidelines as the university reported 85 new cases during the first week of the semester.

The semester began August 31 and the campus is not yet hosting in-person classes, although some students have chosen to come back. Most classes will be held online, but in-person options are expected to begin September 14.

According to the university's COVID-19 dashboard, 85 new cases were reported the week of August 30, a 466 percent increase from the previous week, yet before most students were back on campus.

UMD did not reveal exactly why it issued 19 interim suspensions, first reported by the student newspaper The Diamondback.

Yet the Diamondback reported the university lifted some of the suspensions.

In a statement, the university said, "In reports of noncompliance for behaviors related to the spread of COVID-19, we have stated that we will not hesitate to take swift and severe disciplinary action, if necessary. Not following 4 Maryland healthy behaviors puts our community at risk."

The paper also reported outbreaks in two Greek life houses Sigma Kappa and Phi Delta Theta, and at least one case in a residence hall, Cumberland Hall.

Editor in chief Daisy Grant and reporter Angela Roberts told FOX 5 students have been concerned about the availability of testing on campus.

The university had previously said 46 of the recent cases were linked to student athletes, forcing the cancellation of all workouts.

