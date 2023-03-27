UMD police search for man exposing himself to women near campus

Police at the University of Maryland are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a student off-campus on Sunday, and another woman Monday morning.

A female student reported to the University of Maryland Police Department she was near the Graduate Hills Apartment Homes when a man approached her and touched her inappropriately.

As she continued to walk in the 3400 block of Tulane Drive, the suspect grabbed her and the victim noticed he was exposing himself. The student escaped, and called police.

Photo Credit: UMD police

Around 10 a.m. Monday morning, UMD police received another report of an indecent exposure occurring inside a hallway. The suspect fled the area when he realized he was noticed.

In both incidents, the suspect is described as a skinny Black man who appeared to be in his 30s, and approximately 5'9." The man was last seen wearing a dark grey or black jacket, black pants with a white stripe down the leg and white shoes.

Anyone with any information regarding these incidents and/or the possible identity of the suspect, are encouraged to contact police at 301-405-3555.