UMD football offers free semester tuition raffle for students who stay until end of Illinois game

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The Brief UMD football is raffling off free tuition for a semester for one student who stays through the end of Saturday's game. The move comes as some college football programs struggle to keep students through the final whistle. The offer is for Saturday’s match up against Illinois.



The University of Maryland football program is offering one student free tuition for a semester through a raffle aimed at keeping fans in the stands for the entirety of Saturday’s match up against Illinois.

What we know:

According to the rules, one winner will receive the equivalent value of standard in-state undergraduate tuition for the spring 2027 semester. The award cannot be redeemed for any other prize.

To qualify, participants must meet the following requirements:

Be a current full-time undergraduate or graduate student at the University of Maryland, College Park. (Students in their final semester may be enrolled part-time if taking the courses required to finish their degree, with the award adjusted to match that part-time rate.)

Scan their ticket upon entering SECU Stadium.

Complete an entry form via a QR code provided at halftime.

Remain present at the game at the time of the drawing to receive the prize.

Current student-athletes and their immediate family members are excluded from entering. The promotion is valid exclusively for Saturday’s game against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

READ MORE | Michael Locksley steps down as Maryland football coach after fifth straight loss

The initiative comes as some college football programs struggle with student retention through the final whistle. It also follows a turbulent stretch for the Terrapins, who stand at 2-5 overall and 0-4 in Big Ten play after five consecutive defeats, including a homecoming loss to Rutgers.

The offer also comes days after head coach Michael Locksley and the team "mutually agreed to part ways."