DC police shoot suspect they say shot man near Minnesota Avenue bus stop

The Brief Police shot a gunman they say shot a man near a bus stop. Officers responded to a shooting around 5 a.m. on Minnesota Avenue. Emergency personnel transported both the victim and suspected shooter to the hospital.



Police shot a gunman who shot a man near a northeast Washington bus stop Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Officers responded around 5 a.m. to a shooting in the 4100 block of Minnesota Avenue and located a man with gunshot wounds near a bus stop.

About 20 minutes later, officers investigating the scene received a report of a man firing a weapon in a parking lot in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue. Responding officers saw a gunman shooting at a nearby person and opened fire, striking the suspect.

Emergency personnel transported the bus stop victim and the suspected gunman to a hospital in critical condition.

Interim Chief of Police Jeff Carroll said the suspect shot by officers was the same person who shot the man at the bus stop. Police recovered a firearm from the scene where officers shot the suspect. The relationship between the two targeted individuals is unknown.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Police investigation disrupts Metro bus service, closes portion of Minnesota Avenue