DC police shoot suspect they say shot man near Minnesota Avenue bus stop
WASHINGTON - Police shot a gunman who shot a man near a northeast Washington bus stop Thursday morning, according to authorities.
Officers responded around 5 a.m. to a shooting in the 4100 block of Minnesota Avenue and located a man with gunshot wounds near a bus stop.
About 20 minutes later, officers investigating the scene received a report of a man firing a weapon in a parking lot in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue. Responding officers saw a gunman shooting at a nearby person and opened fire, striking the suspect.
Emergency personnel transported the bus stop victim and the suspected gunman to a hospital in critical condition.
Interim Chief of Police Jeff Carroll said the suspect shot by officers was the same person who shot the man at the bus stop. Police recovered a firearm from the scene where officers shot the suspect. The relationship between the two targeted individuals is unknown.
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The Source: Information in this article comes from DC Police and WMATA.