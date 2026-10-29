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DC police shoot suspect they say shot man near Minnesota Avenue bus stop

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FOX 5 DC
News
Updated October 29, 2026 9:10 AM EDT Published October 29, 2026 7:21 AM EDT
D.C. police shoot armed suspect linked to earlier Minnesota Avenue shooting
D.C. police shoot armed suspect linked to earlier Minnesota Avenue shooting

D.C. police shoot armed suspect linked to earlier Minnesota Avenue shooting

Metropolitan Police Department Interim Chief Jeff Carroll shared details on an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect critically injured following back-to-back shootings along Minnesota Avenue Northeast. According to investigators, the suspect first shot a man near a bus stop before walking to a nearby shopping center parking lot minutes later, where he fired at a bystander exiting a store. A responding officer then shot the armed suspect with a patrol rifle, and both the suspect and the initial victim remain hospitalized in critical condition.

The Brief

    • Police shot a gunman they say shot a man near a bus stop.
    • Officers responded to a shooting around 5 a.m. on Minnesota Avenue.
    • Emergency personnel transported both the victim and suspected shooter to the hospital.

WASHINGTON - Police shot a gunman who shot a man near a northeast Washington bus stop Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Officers responded around 5 a.m. to a shooting in the 4100 block of Minnesota Avenue and located a man with gunshot wounds near a bus stop.

About 20 minutes later, officers investigating the scene received a report of a man firing a weapon in a parking lot in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue. Responding officers saw a gunman shooting at a nearby person and opened fire, striking the suspect.

Emergency personnel transported the bus stop victim and the suspected gunman to a hospital in critical condition.

Interim Chief of Police Jeff Carroll said the suspect shot by officers was the same person who shot the man at the bus stop. Police recovered a firearm from the scene where officers shot the suspect. The relationship between the two targeted individuals is unknown.

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Police investigation disrupts Metro bus service, closes portion of Minnesota Avenue

The Source: Information in this article comes from DC Police and WMATA.

NewsWashington, D.C.