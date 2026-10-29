The Brief A man died after being stabbed early Thursday morning in College Park. Police found the victim inside a residence with trauma to the body. Detectives report no suspects or motive.



A man died after being stabbed early Thursday morning in College Park, authorities said.

Police responded around 4:15 a.m. to the 9900 block of 51st Terrace, where they found the victim inside a residence with trauma to the body. Officers pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Detectives report no suspects or motive. Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Homicide Unit detectives at 301-516-2512.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Man killed in early morning stabbing in College Park