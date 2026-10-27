Prince William County student sustains life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle

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The Brief A juvenile female was struck by a vehicle in Haymarket on Tuesday morning. The striking vehicle remained on scene and a second vehicle that may have been involved left. The crash was reported in the area of Heathcote Boulevard and Legend Drive.



A Prince William County student sustained life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Haymarket, police said.

The incident was reported around 6:47 a.m. in the area of Heathcote Boulevard and Legend Drive.

Police said the striking vehicle remained on scene. A second vehicle that may have been involved in the crash left the scene. However, the level of involvement remains under investigation.

The girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police did not reveal her age, and district officials did not clarify which school she attended.

"PWCS is saddened to learn that one of our students was hit by a car this morning," the district said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with our student and her family and friends during this very difficult time. The school principal has reached out to the family to offer support, and he will continue to monitor the needs of our student and her family to see where support might be needed."