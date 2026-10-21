Michael Locksley steps down as Maryland football coach after fifth straight loss

Michael Locksley is out as head football coach at the University of Maryland, the school announced Wednesday, four days after the Terrapins lost at home to Rutgers for their fifth consecutive defeat.

The Brief Michael Locksley is out as head football coach at the University of Maryland. Aazaar Abdul-Rahim has been named interim head coach, according to the team. A comprehensive national search for the program's next head coach will begin immediately.



Maryland, which has an open date this week, announced online that the school and Locksley "mutually agreed to part ways." Aazaar Abdul-Rahim has been named interim head coach, according to the team.

"Following thoughtful conversations with Coach Locksley, we agreed that a coaching change was in the best interest of Coach Locksley and the Maryland football program," said Jim Smith, Barry P. Gossett Director of Athletics. Smith thanked Locksley for his dedication, noting his lasting impact on student-athletes and his work strengthening connections across the state and region. Officials stated that a comprehensive national search for the program's next head coach will begin immediately.

The decision follows Saturday's homecoming loss to Rutgers, where Maryland blew a 10-point halftime lead in a 37-30 defeat in front of a light crowd. The win was the Scarlet Knights' first of the season over a Football Bowl Subdivision team. Locksley faced pressure after dropping back-to-back home games to teams led by first-year coaches, Virginia Tech and UCLA, before road losses to Nebraska and Ohio State.

Locksley was seven games into his eighth season as head coach of the Terrapins, posting a 39-54 overall record in College Park and a 16-47 mark in Big Ten play. He spent a total of 18 years with the university, athletic department, and football program, leading Maryland to three consecutive bowl game victories from 2021 through 2023.

A Washington, D.C. area native, Locksley previously served as Alabama's offensive coordinator. He was hired in December 2018 after former coach DJ Durkin was fired in the aftermath of offensive lineman Jordan McNair's death from heatstroke following an offseason workout.

Finding Locksley's replacement will mark the first major hiring decision for Smith, who assumed the role of athletic director last year.

OCTOBER 10: Head Coach Mike Locksley and the Maryland Terrapins coaching staff react to a replay during the second quarter of a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on October 10, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Im Expand