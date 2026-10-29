Early voting in Maryland comes to an end Thursday

The Brief Early voting in Maryland ends Thursday at 8 p.m. Designated early voting centers will remain open until 8 p.m. Early voting turnout increased 63 percent compared to 2022.



Early voting in Maryland ends Thursday at 8 p.m., five days ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

Designated early voting centers will remain open until 8 p.m., and voters in line by 8 p.m. can cast ballots. Eligible residents can register to vote at early voting locations by presenting qualifying identification or proof of residency.

Data from the Maryland State Board of Elections shows a 63 percent increase in early voting turnout during the first seven days compared to the same period in the 2022 gubernatorial general election.

RELATED: Maryland 2026 midterm election: Key deadlines, early voting dates, how to register

Maryland voters are selecting candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, comptroller, attorney general, and various county, state, and federal offices.

In Virginia, early voting turnout has exceeded total early ballot counts from the 2022 midterms.

Here’s the full Maryland 2026 midterm election online.

Maryland state flag