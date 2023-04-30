UMD employee arrested for possession, distribution of child pornography: police

Authorities say they have arrested and charged a University of Maryland employee with multiple counts of possession and distribution of child pornography.

Officials say William Gomes, 41, was arrested Thursday at his residence in Elkridge.

The Howard County man has been charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, three counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of creating a computer image of an apparent child engaged in sexual conduct.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit began their online investigation in February 2023.

William Gomes (Maryland State Police)

Investigators say a preliminary forensic review of his electronic devices seized at his residence revealed multiple child pornography files.

Gomes, an IT professional at the University of Maryland since 2004, has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation

A UMD spokesperson told FOX 5 that Gomes "has no access to University technology, networks, or accounts."