UK scientists paying people to be infected with the coronavirus

While people worldwide are looking for ways to avoid the rapidly expanding coronavirus outbreak, scientists in London are looking for a few good men and women who are willing to do the opposite.

Queen Mary Bioenterprises Innovation Center in London is looking for 24 volunteers who are willing to be injected with COVID-19.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The human guinea pigs in question will receive a battery of tests before being selected.

They’ll be given two of the virus’ weaker strains, which scientists say should cause mild respiratory symptoms.

They will also be given new or existing vaccines.

Participants must stay in quarantine for two weeks, eat a restricted diet, and avoid human contact and exercise.

Advertisement

The testing will begin once the medical research and development company gets the green light.

Volunteers will be paid about $4,500.