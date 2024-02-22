UGA student death: Foul play suspected in death of woman on campus near Lake Herrick

The University of Georgia Police Department is investigating the death of a student on campus after she failed to return from a run.

UGA's police department says it received a call from a person who was concerned about their friend around 12:07 p.m. Feb. 22. The caller said their friend had gone for a run at the Intramural Fields earlier in the day and had not returned as expected.

Officers responded to the area and immediately began searching.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ University of Georgia Police is investigating the death of a student on campus (FOX 5 Atlanta).

At approximately 12:38 p.m., they found the individual in the forested area behind Lake Herrick. The individual was not conscious and not breathing and had visible injuries. Emergency medical responders pronounced the individual dead at the scene.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, university officials wrote in part:

"We have been fully briefed on this terrible situation. Foul play is suspected, and we are already receiving support from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Athens-Clarke County Police Department to investigate this crime. We want to assure you that the safety and welfare of our campus community is our top concern."

What we know about Lake Herrick area where body was found

Lake Herrick is located very close to the Intramural Fields off College Station Road and East Campus Road.

Map of Oconee Forest Park, which includes Lake Herrick (University of Georgia).

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Athens-Clarke County Police Department have been called in to help with the investigation. UGA is asking people to avoid the area while the scene is active.

Recent tragedies at UGA

This death comes on the heels of a suicide of a student on campus on Wednesday night.

"The past 24 hours have been a traumatic time for our University. Our student body is grieving the sudden death of one our students in Brumby Hall last night. And as we continue to mourn that tragic loss of life, today’s devastating news will uniquely test the resolve of our campus community, particularly our students," the university wrote in a statement.

All classes on the Athens campus were canceled as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Classes will resume on Monday.

Students are advised to reach out to the Student Care and Outreach and Counseling and Psychiatric Services for grief support and assistance.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the UGA Police Department at 706-542-2200.