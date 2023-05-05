'UFO' spotted in skies over DC identified as Starlink satellites

An unidentified flying object that drew attention after it was spotted in the skies over parts of the D.C. region Thursday night – has been identified!

FOX 5's Tucker Barnes said the line of lights some people saw is part of the Starlink system. Citizens of Bethesda Barbershop photographed the formation and shared their images.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ 'UFO' spotted in skies over DC identified (Citizens of Bethesda Barbershop)

Elon Musk's network of over 2,000 low-orbiting satellites provides internet access to countries across the globe.

Starlink satellites are constantly visible from locations across the world. A website called FindStarlink.com lets you track the satellites and plug in your location to see times with good visibility in your area.