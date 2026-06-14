UFC Freedom 250: heightened security, traffic at The White House

The Brief Washington, D.C. is under heightened security Sunday evening as thousands of fans, fighters and VIP guests converge on the White House grounds for the historic UFC Freedom 250. Officials say the event is drawing an unusually large federal and local law enforcement presence ahead of fight night. Officials are urging the public to remain alert, plan ahead and follow all posted detours as the capital prepares for a high-profile night at the White House.



Washington, D.C. is under heightened security Sunday evening as thousands of fans, fighters and VIP guests converge on the White House grounds for the historic UFC Freedom 250.

Officials say the event is drawing an unusually large federal and local law enforcement presence ahead of fight night.

Security, weather and traffic

What we know:

Security is being led by the United States Secret Service, with support from the United States Park Police and the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia. Agencies have set up multiple checkpoints around the White House, along with expanded perimeters affecting nearby streets and major corridors, according to officials.

Law enforcement officials have implemented road closures and traffic restrictions across parts of downtown, including areas near the National Mall, as well. Drivers are being urged to expect significant delays and consider public transportation due to heavy pedestrian activity and security screening zones, officials say.

President Donald Trump is expected to attend the event along with members of his cabinet and other high-profile guests, prompting additional security precautions throughout the evening.

Beyond security concerns, forecasters are also monitoring hot, humid conditions with the potential for scattered thunderstorms and lightning. Officials say weather could become a factor later tonight, especially for outdoor portions of the event, though UFC organizers currently plan to proceed as scheduled.

Despite the restrictions, crowds have gathered throughout downtown, with some attendees traveling specifically for the fight and others stopping by to observe the heightened activity, according to FOX 5 D.C. reporting.

What you can do:

Officials are urging the public to remain alert, plan ahead and follow all posted detours as the capital prepares for a high-profile night at the White House.