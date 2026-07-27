Eric Bieniemy’s wife shot in Virginia home, ESPN reports; police say son arrested

The Brief A woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a home on Northpark Drive in Ashburn. ESPN identified the victim as Mia Bieniemy, and police say Elijah Zion Bieniemy was arrested and charged. Authorities say there is no threat to the public, and the investigation is ongoing.



The wife of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was shot in their Virginia home, according to ESPN, and Bieniemy’s son has been arrested and charged, police said.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred Sunday, July 26 in the 20000 block of Northpark Drive in Ashburn. Deputies responded around 7:32 p.m. and found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Elijah Zion Bieniemy (Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office)

ESPN identified the victim as 57‑year‑old Mia Bieniemy. Police said she was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. At a news conference Monday, Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid said she was in stable condition.

Investigators said Elijah Zion Bieniemy, 27, of Ashburn, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharge of a firearm inside a dwelling. He was taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and held without bond. Authorities identified Elijah Zion as Eric Bieniemy’s son.

Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, left, observes wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) during a Washington Commanders OTA session at Commanders Park on May 31, 2023 in Ashburn, VA. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Expand

Eric Bieniemy returned to the Chiefs earlier this year to resume his role as offensive coordinator, a position he held from 2018 to 2022. He was the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders during the 2023 season.

The Chiefs released the following statement Monday:

"The club is aware of the incident involving Eric Bieniemy's family. Out of respect for their privacy, we won’t have a comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them."

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities say there is no threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703‑777‑1021.

RELATED: Commanders name Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator, assistant head coach

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office on the scene in the 20000 block of Northpark Drive in Ashburn on July 26, 2026. (CREDIT: Patrick Lewis | Loudoun Now)