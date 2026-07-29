4 juveniles arrested after gunfire erupts during sale of Spyder-brand sweatshirt: sheriff

The Brief Four juveniles were arrested after gunfire erupted during the sweatshirt sale. Victims fled in their vehicle as suspects opened fire and stole the sweatshirt. Each juvenile faces multiple felony charges and was taken to the detention center.



Four juveniles were arrested in Stafford County after gunfire erupted during the sale of a Spyder‑brand sweatshirt, according to the sheriff’s office.

What we know:

The robbery happened July 18 on Ebenezer Church Road, where victims met a buyer they connected with through Facebook Marketplace. Deputies say the suspect briefly met with the victims before returning to an apartment, then emerged later with additional suspects, some of whom were armed.

The victims fled in their vehicle as the suspects opened fire. The sweatshirt was stolen during the encounter.

Investigators determined the suspects had entered a vacant apartment through a window and used it to wait for the victims. The group left on foot before deputies arrived.

Four juveniles were later located and arrested. The sweatshirt was recovered.

Each juvenile faces two counts of attempted aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. All four were taken to the Rappahannock Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office reminds residents that designated Safe Exchange Zones for sales are available at the Humphrey Building, 1225 Courthouse Road in Stafford.