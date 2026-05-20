UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest: Ticket lottery window closes Friday

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The Brief The lottery window to request free tickets for the UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest officially closes this Friday, May 22. Fans can request up to two tickets via a random drawing, and will be notified by email that same day. The fan fest takes place June 13 and 14 at The Ellipse.



Fans looking to attend the historic UFC Freedom 250 weekend in Washington, D.C., have just days left to secure their spot.

What we know:

Following a surprise reopening of the portal due to high demand, the final window to request free tickets to the UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest will officially close on Friday, May 22.

Fans can request up to two tickets via a random drawing, and will be notified by email that same day.

Dig deeper:

While the tickets are free, they do require a Ticketmaster account and a temporary $1 identity verification charge. Fans may also be subject to a background check, since the event is right by the White House.

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The backstory:

The UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest will take place on June 13 and 14 at The Ellipse.

The free event will feature a performance by Zac Brown Band, live shows with UFC athletes, celebrity appearances, meet-&-greets, immersive fan experiences and the UFC Freedom 250 Ceremonial Weigh-in. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m.

On Sunday, fans will gather once again at The Ellipse for a watch party as a series of fights take place in the Octagon on the South Lawn.