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The Brief Some University of the District of Columbia (UDC) athletics staff were placed on leave after a near-drowning incident. Adonis Jackson, 6, has been hospitalized since he nearly drowned while attending a soccer camp. The university said it is carrying out an investigation into the incident.



Some members of the athletics and aquatics staff at the University of the District of Columbia (UDC) were placed on leave after a near-drowning incident during a soccer camp left a 6-year-old boy hospitalized.

What we know:

Following a preliminary review of the incident, the university placed the UDC Director of Athletics, the UDC Aquatics Manager, and the on-duty lifeguards on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

According to UDC President Maurice Edington, PhD, the move is not a disciplinary action and does not indicate wrongdoing, but allows the university to fully and fairly review the situation.

"The university recognizes the seriousness of this matter and remains committed to conducting a comprehensive, fact-based investigation," Edington said in a statement. "We will continue to gather and assess all relevant information, including the actions, responsibilities, decision-making, oversight and compliance of all individuals and entities involved."

The changes come after 6-year-old Adonis Jackson was found at the bottom of a pool while no lifeguard was on duty. Nearly 30 other children were also in the pool at the time, according to a police report.

READ MORE | 6-year-old hospitalized after near-drowning during summer camp in D.C.

Jackson was attending the Nike Soccer Camp at the time, which was held on the UDC campus, allowing campers to use the pool after soccer activities.

Police confirmed that the lifeguard was on a lunch break at the time of the incident.

Jackson was pulled from the water by the head coach, who immediately began CPR.

Parents call for accountability

What they're saying:

An attorney for Jackson’s family said he was taken to a local hospital. He described how Jackson’s mother was initially notified of the incident by a counselor who said: "Adonis had guzzled some water."

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The family is calling for accountability and a full investigation.

On Friday, the attorney for the family said there was no update on Jackson's condition, as he remains intubated and sedated in a hospital.

"Given the circumstances, the steps taken by the university are appropriate, and we appreciate that the university took them promptly," attorney Dominique Calhoun said in a statement Friday.

"We take the university at its word that this review will be thorough, fact-based, and transparent, including as to the actions, responsibilities, decision-making, oversight, and compliance — or lack thereof — of every individual and entity involved. It is our hope that the family will be kept informed as to the review and progress of the investigation, and that all relevant records, communications, equipment, and video be preserved in the interim," Calhoun added.

US Sports Camps released the following statement regarding the incident:

"We are aware of the incident at the camp held at the University of the District of Columbia, and our thoughts are with the child and their family. This camp is operated by Four Soccer, an independent camp operator, and we are in contact with them as they and the appropriate authorities review what occurred. We are not able to comment on specifics at this time."

What's next:

Dr. Ruthie Little-Berry, UDC’s chief student development and success officer, will oversee the university’s athletics operations and provide support for student athletes and staff during the investigation, leaders said.

The pool will stay closed until the investigation is complete, and a safety review can be carried out.