Uber driver assaulted and carjacked after dispute over bringing pet on ride in DC

A rideshare driver has been named as the most recent victim of a carjacking in the nation's capital.

According to police, the driver picked up the suspect on Sunday, there was a disagreement regarding the suspect bringing a pet, and as a result the suspect assaulted the victim and took the victim’s car.

The Metropolitan Police released an image of the carjacking suspect on Tuesday.

Photo via MPD.

The victim says the suspect requested an Uber and upon arrival, the suspect entered the vehicle with a pet and the two engaged in a verbal altercation about bringing the pet into her vehicle. According to the victim, things escalated, and the suspect pulled out a bottle of pepper spray and stated, "b**** drive the f****** car, I'm not getting out."

In a state of fear, the victim exited her vehicle from the driver's door to call 9-1-1. The suspect then exited the vehicle from the back passenger seat, and the victim saw this as an opportunity to hop back in her vehicle and flee the scene, but the suspect reentered the vehicle and a tussle ensued for the gear shift inside the vehicle.

The victim then shifted the vehicle in park and the suspect exited the vehicle walked around to the driver's door, opened the door, dragged her out of her vehicle and began punching and kicking her in the face and body. According to the victim, the suspect drove off in her vehicle but came to a halt at 330 Eastern Ave. The suspect then exited the vehicle and ran back to 328 Eastern Ave. and began punching the victim in the face again and demanding her phone.

He then fled the scene in the victim's car and with her phone. The stolen car was later located in the 6000 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information on his incident is asked to contact police.