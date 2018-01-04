Uber driver arrested for sexually assaulting passenger

An Uber driver has been arrested for sexually assaulting a passenger during a ride in Loudoun County last week, authorities say.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says the victim reported that she was picked up in Herndon at around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 27 by her Uber driver after going out drinking with friends. She told investigators that as the vehicle was traveling in the area of Rutherford Circle, the driver stopped the vehicle and went into the backseat where he sexually assaulted her.

The victim reported the assault to authorities later that day, officials say.

The suspect, 44-year-old Kal Hartemariam, of Sterling, was arrested on Thursday and has been charged with aggravated sexual battery and forcible sodomy.

Hartemariam is being held without bond.