U.S. Marshals Service involved in fatal shooting in Southeast DC

A man is dead after a shooting involving the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday afternoon in Southeast DC.

The shooting happened in the 4300 block of 3rd St. SE at Atlantic St. SE around 1 p.m.

DC Police responded to assist the U.S. Marshals who were involved in an operation. A man who was wanted on several warrants was observed in the area and U.S. Marshals had attempted to apprehend him.

There was a short foot pursuit and as U.S. Marshals were attempting to apprehend the suspect, the suspect produced a firearm.

The suspect was then shot by U.S. Marshals and has been pronounced dead.

DC Police is handling the investigation.