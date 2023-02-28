U.S. Marshals Service involved in fatal shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A man is dead after a shooting involving the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday afternoon in Southeast DC.
The shooting happened in the 4300 block of 3rd St. SE at Atlantic St. SE around 1 p.m.
READ MORE: Man arrested, charged after double murder in southeast DC
DC Police responded to assist the U.S. Marshals who were involved in an operation. A man who was wanted on several warrants was observed in the area and U.S. Marshals had attempted to apprehend him.
There was a short foot pursuit and as U.S. Marshals were attempting to apprehend the suspect, the suspect produced a firearm.
Image 1 of 2
▼
The suspect was then shot by U.S. Marshals and has been pronounced dead.
DC Police is handling the investigation.