US figure skaters, local skaters collab for benefit to honor DCA crash victims and heroes

The Brief US figure skaters and local DMV skaters are collaborating for a benefit to honor the lives lost during the DCA plane crash. Figure skating champions and Olympians like Tara Lipinski, Kristi Yamaguchi Johnny Weir and Scott Hamiliton will be at the benefit. Proceeds will be collected and distributed to the U.S. Figure Skating Foundation, Greater Washington Community Foundation’s "DCA Together Relief Fund," and the DC Fire & EMS Foundation.



What we know:

The March 2nd "Legacy on Ice" event is expected to be an emotional one.

In March, some of U.S. Figure Skating's biggest stars will be joining our area's young skaters on the ice for a benefit program to help those connected to the deadly mid-air collision that killed 67 people outside of Reagan National Airport in January. Many of those victims from the crash came from the U.S. Figure Skating community.

FOX 5 was allowed inside Capitol One Arena Monday, where some of those young ice skaters who knew the victims the best, were rehearsing routines.

Local perspective:

We spoke with the coach who closely knew the two "skating sisters," Everly and Alydia Livingston, who were also killed in the crash. Previously, FOX 5 profiled and highlighted the talents of these two sisters during a "FOX 5 Field Trip." The sisters, as well as their parents, were all killed in the January 29th collision.

"It's been really hard. They're kids. And um, just full of life and their family was remarkable and, sorry," said Coach Cass Cross, taking an emotional pause, "It's been hard. But this helps escape because, we skate because they loved to skate."

Coach Cross said she began coaching Everly Livingston at 5-years-old, describing her as bringing warmth and light to the highly competitive sport — the ice unforgiving when you fall.

"There's something really special about working with really young skaters because it's not about the competition, it's about being out there because you just want to skate and you want to love to skate and that's the memory that I hold," said Cross. "And it's little moments when you learn a new skill for the first time or you've been working on a particular move and you finally get it right, its just — as a coach, there's nothing prouder than to watch them achieve everything that they've been working towards."

Cross showed FOX 5 a photo of her with a little Everly when Everly passed her first U.S. Skating skills test. Cross said Everly was so happy and excited, "her cheeks sparkled." It's a snapshot Cross says she's now holding very close.

We're told 28 athletes, coaches and parents from various ice houses lost their lives in January and fifteen of those victims were identified as connected to the MedStar Capitals Iceplex and at the Ashburn Icehouse.

Many of the young ice skaters from those very houses, who knew some of the victims closest were the ones rehearsing routines on the ice inside Capital One Arena on Monday. They are all gearing up for the March 2nd "Legacy on Ice" tribute event to benefit those impacted.

What's next:

These young athletes will be joined on March 2nd by figure skating champions and Olympians like Tara Lipinski, Kristi Yamaguchi Johnny Weir and Scott Hamiliton, who will also be performing tributes to the victims and heroes of that day.

"This is what helps us heal," said Cross, "We, you know, as hard as it was, we came back to the ice after the accident. We came back to the rink, and we kept skating, and we came together as a community, and we supported one another, and we leaned on each other, we loved on each other because that's what they would've have wanted us to do. And you know, this event, Legacy, being able to raise funds not just for the families but the first responders who we are so incredibly thankful for all of the work that they did through this — all of this is so helpful to so many people in some many different kinds of ways."

Monumental Sports is behind this benefit event. Their spokesperson tells FOX 5 that tickets for "Legacy on Ice" are on sale now. Those wanting to help can donate separately. Proceeds will be collected and distributed to the U.S. Figure Skating Foundation, Greater Washington Community Foundation’s "DCA Together Relief Fund," and the DC Fire & EMS Foundation.

To purchase tickets: ticketmaster.com/event/15006243861411A3

To donate: Donation - Legacy on Ice – Monumental Foundation



