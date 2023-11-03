Tysons Corner Center shoppers allowed to drink alcoholic drinks while strolling through the mall

Tysons Corner Center shoppers will soon be able to enjoy alcoholic drinks while they stroll through the shopping center in select stores.

The retail center will be kicking off "Shopping with a Twist" with a launch event on Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 5 to 8 p.m. The first 100 shoppers will receive a gift bag and a $25 gift card from one of the participating restaurants. Attendees will be able to enjoy entertainment along with custom cocktails and drink specials from each participating restaurant.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ People walk at Tysons Corner Center shopping center amid the novel coronavirus outbreak on June 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Sha Hanting/China News Service via Getty Images)

Anyone 21+ and over will be allowed to consume alcoholic drinks purchased from participating restaurants within the shopping center. Shoppers will be guided by signs that say "C’mon in with your drink" to help with making the allowed areas for alcoholic drinks clear. There will also be signs that read "No alcohol past this point," alerting shoppers to not enter that particular store with an alcoholic beverage.

The shopping center reminds shoppers that outside alcoholic beverages are not permitted. This program only applies to drinks purchased from participating restaurants.

In order to participate in sip and still, guests over the legal drinking age will be required to consume their alcoholic drinks in a plastic container. Drinks are also required to be in a logo disposable cup that will be provided by the restaurant.

Click here to take a look at all the participating restaurants and retailers.