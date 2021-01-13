Two Virginia police officers charged in connection with US Capitol riot

Two off-duty police officers from Virginia have been charged in federal court in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday.

Department of Justice officials said Wednesday that Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson, of Rocky Mount, Va., were arrested and charged by complaint with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Officials say Fracker and Robertson were allegedly photographed in the Capitol building making an obscene gesture in front of the John Stark statue.

Robertson, according to officials, is quoted as saying the following on social media:

"CNN and the Left are just mad because we actually attacked the government who is the problem and not some random small business ... The right IN ONE DAY took the f***** U.S. Capitol. Keep poking us."

Officials say Robertson also stated that he was "proud" of the photo on an Instagram post that was shared to Facebook because he was "willing to put skin in the game."

Meanwhile, on Facebook, officials say Fracker posted a comment online that read:

"Lol to anyone who’s possibly concerned about the picture of me going around... Sorry I hate freedom? …Not like I did anything illegal…y’all do what you feel you need to."

Officials say the post has since been deleted.

The ATF and FBI continue to urge the public to report suspected use of explosive devices, or violent, destructive acts associated with the recent unrest. Anyone with information can call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via ReportIt.com.

The FBI is looking for individuals who may have incited or promoted violence of any kind. Anyone with digital material or tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or submit images or videos at fbi.gov/USCapitol.