Two teens overdose, one dies near Crossroads Center in Falls Church

Falls Church
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - A 16-year-old is dead and another teen is in critical condition after Fairfax County police say they overdosed on drugs.

On Sunday, around 7:30 p.m., police said they found two 16-year-olds in a car, unconscious, foaming at the mouth near Crossroads Center in Falls Church. 

The department’s opioid investigation unit says they immediately tried to save the teens with CPR and several doses of Narcan. Medics drove them both to a hospital — where one teen died, and the other remains in critical condition.

Detectives want to remind you that if you feel you may have overdosed or are concerned someone around you has - call 911.

Fairfax County police carry Narcan and are trained to use it. 

Detectives want anyone with information about Sunday night's incident to call Fairfax County police.