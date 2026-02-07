Two teens arrested after 15-year-old shot near Union Station in DC

The Brief Two teenagers were arrested after a shooting on Massachusetts Avenue in Northeast D.C., police say. A 15-year-old boy was shot and taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Investigators say a gun was found near the scene, and the case remains under investigation.



A 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Northeast Washington, D.C., leading to the arrest of two teenage suspects, according to police.

What we know:

Police say the shooting happened Friday, February 6, around 4:12 p.m. in the unit block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast.

Officers arriving at the scene found a 15-year-old boy who was conscious and breathing after being shot. DC Fire and EMS took him to an area hospital, where he was treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Investigators say officers with the U.S. Capitol Police stopped two suspects near the scene shortly after the shooting. Following an investigation by Metropolitan Police detectives, both suspects were arrested.

Police say a 17-year-old boy from Northeast D.C. and a 16-year-old boy from Southeast D.C. were charged with assault with a dangerous weapon involving a gun.

An MPD K-9 officer later found a firearm near the scene, police say.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or whether the victim and suspects knew each other.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 202-727-9099 or text tips to 50411. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in a violent crime case in D.C.