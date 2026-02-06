Juvenile injured in shooting near Union Station, police say
WASHINGTON - A juvenile was shot near Union Station on Friday, police say.
What we know:
Police responded to the intersection of North Capitol Street and Massachusetts Avenue around 4:15 p.m. on Friday following a report of the sounds of gunshots.
When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound on Massachusetts Avenue, NE.
D.C. Fire and EMS took the victim to an area hospital for treatment. He was conscious and breathing.
What we don't know:
Police do not have a suspect description at this time and are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.