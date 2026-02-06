Juvenile injured in shooting near Union Station, police say

The Brief A teenage boy was shot near Union Station on Friday. D.C. Fire and EMS took the victim to an area hospital for treatment. He was conscious and breathing. Police do not have a suspect description at this time and are still investigating



A juvenile was shot near Union Station on Friday, police say.

What we know:

Police responded to the intersection of North Capitol Street and Massachusetts Avenue around 4:15 p.m. on Friday following a report of the sounds of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound on Massachusetts Avenue, NE.

D.C. Fire and EMS took the victim to an area hospital for treatment. He was conscious and breathing.

What we don't know:

Police do not have a suspect description at this time and are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.