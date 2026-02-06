Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from SAT 8:00 AM EST until SAT 9:00 PM EST, Dorchester County
4
Extreme Cold Warning
from SAT 6:00 AM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Dorchester County
Extreme Cold Warning
from SAT 4:00 AM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Warren County, Fairfax County, Northern Fauquier County, Carroll County, Prince George's County, Central and Southeast Montgomery County, Anne Arundel County, Northwest Montgomery County, Washington County, Frederick County, District of Columbia, Berkeley County
High Wind Warning
from SAT 4:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Warren County, Fairfax County, Northern Fauquier County, Washington County, Charles County, Frederick County, Central and Southeast Montgomery County, Prince George's County, Anne Arundel County, Carroll County, Northwest Montgomery County, District of Columbia, Berkeley County

Juvenile injured in shooting near Union Station, police say

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Updated  February 6, 2026 5:22pm EST
News
FOX 5 DC

The Brief

    • A teenage boy was shot near Union Station on Friday.
    • D.C. Fire and EMS took the victim to an area hospital for treatment. He was conscious and breathing. 
    • Police do not have a suspect description at this time and are still investigating

WASHINGTON - A juvenile was shot near Union Station on Friday, police say.

What we know:

Police responded to the intersection of North Capitol Street and Massachusetts Avenue around 4:15 p.m. on Friday following a report of the sounds of gunshots. 

When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound on Massachusetts Avenue, NE. 

D.C. Fire and EMS took the victim to an area hospital for treatment. He was conscious and breathing. 

What we don't know:

Police do not have a suspect description at this time and are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. 

Anyone with information is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

NewsWashington, D.C.Crime and Public SafetyTop Stories