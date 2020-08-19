Two staffers at Bullis School test positive for COVID-19

In a letter to parents from the Head of Schools, Christian Sullivan says the two staffers who tested positive were non-academic staff members.

In the letter, the head of schools said they are conducting contact tracing from the two staffers. They go on to say that everyone involved is currently self-quarantining.

RELATED: Montgomery County health officials stall on approving private school reopening plans, blame state of Maryland

In a statement to FOX 5, The Bullis Schools said they notified the Montgomery County Health Department at 9:16 Wednesday morning abut the two positive cases.

During a virtual press conference Wednesday afternoon, Montgomery County Health Director Dr. Travis Gayles appeared to go against the School’s practices.

Bullis School (Photo by Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Advertisement

“Our staff had not been alerted as of this morning by the school and so we were made aware of the social media conversation around it and so we are looking into it to provide more information. Once we receive more information about relevant cases then we will be able to provide a necessary guidance to the school in terms of next steps that they would need to take,” says Dr. Gayles.

RELATED: Here's what DC, Maryland and Virginia school districts have planned for the fall

According to the health department, private and religious schools are required to immediately alert the health department of any positive COVID-19 cases in their buildings. Also, the schools are supposed to create a physical re-opening plan and submit it to the county for approval.

Dr. Gayles says his department has only received four proposals so far.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather