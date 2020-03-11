Two schools in Prince George's County closed Thursday and Friday for cleaning after coronavirus scare

Eleanor Roosevelt High School and College Park Academy in Prince George's County will be temporarily closed for the rest of the week amid possible coronavirus exposure fears.

Prince George's County Public Schools officials say a person affiliated with both schools had close contact with someone who traveled to a country under a high-risk coronavirus (COVID-19) warning.

As a precaution, both schools will be closed Thursday and Friday for cleaning and sanitizing, according to PGCPS. The schools we reopen Monday.

The closures will impact all programming at the schools, including before and after school activities, athletic, extracurricular and weekend events.

School officials say all cleaning and disinfection procedures will follow CDC best practices.

