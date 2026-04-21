Two puppies stolen during break-in, police say

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The Brief D.C. police are searching for two stolen pitbull puppies taken during a burglary in Southeast on April 1. The suspect broke into an unoccupied home and fled with a brown and a gray three-month-old puppy. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.



D.C. police are asking for the public’s help locating two stolen puppies taken during a burglary in Southeast.

Investigators say the suspect broke into a home and fled with the young dogs, prompting a search and reward offer.

What we know:

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred on April 1, 2026, around 11:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Robinson Place, Southeast.

Police say a suspect forcibly entered an unoccupied residence and stole two three-month-old pitbull puppies before fleeing the scene.

The stolen dogs are described as one brown male pitbull puppy and one gray male pitbull puppy.

Detectives are working to identify the suspect and recover the stolen puppies.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case.