The Brief A woman shot Tuesday morning in Upper Marlboro by a former partner has died from her injuries. Police say Dante Morris drove to South Carolina after the shooting and was found dead from a self‑inflicted gunshot wound. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 301‑516‑2512.



A woman who police say was shot Tuesday morning in Upper Marlboro by a former partner has died from her injuries.

What we know:

Officers were called around 7:15 a.m. to the 10400 block of Birdie Lane, where they found the woman, identified as 29-year-old Kayla Richardson, suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to her injuries.

Investigators identified the suspect as 30‑year‑old Dante Morris of Fort Mill, South Carolina. Police believe Morris shot Richardson before driving back to South Carolina, where he was found dead Tuesday evening from a self‑inflicted gunshot wound. Morris and Richardson had been in a prior relationship, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 301‑516‑2512.

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Image 1 of 6 ▼ Police: Woman dies days after being shot by ex in Upper Marlboro