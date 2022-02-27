Two people killed in car crash involving Virginia sheriff's deputy

A Virginia couple was killed when their car was hit by a vehicle driven by an on-duty sheriff’s deputy, authorities said Sunday.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened about 10:20 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Marsh Road and Granite Street in Fauquier County.

Police said a 2018 Toyota driven by Brian P. Dangerfield of Bealeton was traveling west on Granite Street and had stopped at a stop sign. The Toyota was crossing the northbound lanes of Marsh Road when it was hit by a county-owned Dodge Charger driven by sheriff’s deputy Brock K. Smith.

The impact caused the Toyota to overturn in the median. Dangerfield, 65, died at the scene His wife, Mary D. Dangerfield, 65, died at a local hospital. Both were wearing seatbelts.

Smith, the 25-year-old deputy, was not wearing a seatbelt. He sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities did not say whether Smith was responding to a call or whether lights or sirens on his vehicle were activated at the time of the crash.

State police are investigating the crash with help from the Fauquier Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.