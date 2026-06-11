Two MCPS schools dismiss early, FCPS cancels activities as temps rise

Extreme heat is disrupting school operations across the D.C. region, forcing early dismissals at two Montgomery County high schools and prompting Fairfax County Public Schools to cancel most outdoor activities Thursday.

The closures and cancellations come as temperatures rise across the region.

Montgomery County school closures

What we know:

Thomas S. Wootton High School will dismiss students around noon after a burst pipe caused the building’s air conditioning system to stop functioning.

Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School will also release students at noon because of excessive heat in portions of the building.

Families should monitor communications from MCPS for updates regarding building repairs and school operations.

Fairfax County cancels outdoor activities

Due to a National Weather Service heat advisory, Fairfax County Public Schools has canceled all outdoor activities on school fields and courts between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 11.

The cancellation includes:

recess

co-curricular activities

extracurricular activities

recreation programs

community use of school facilities by outside groups not affiliated with FCPS

FCPS says high school athletic practices and competitions may continue.

Any decision to proceed will be made by athletic trainers who are monitoring weather conditions and athlete safety.

What we know: