Two Montgomery County malls to enact 3 p.m. juvenile curfews

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The Brief Westfield Montgomery and Westfield Wheaton malls in Maryland will enact 3 p.m. curfews for juveniles. The curfew for those under 18 will go into effect on Monday, Sept. 28. The curfews will be enforced with security officers and ID checks.



Two malls in Montgomery County are enacting curfews for juveniles, meaning kids will no longer be allowed to hang out there after school.

What we know:

The change comes after several violent crimes at both Westfield Wheaton and Westfield Montgomery malls in recent months.

The 3 p.m. curfew will go into effect on Monday, Sept. 28. Under the curfew, anyone younger than 18 will need to have an adult with them to enter Wheaton or Montgomery malls after 3 p.m.

Westfield said the curfew will be enforced by security officers and ID checks. Unaccompanied minors will be asked to leave or find an adult. Signs have been posted about the parental guidance policy.

What they're saying:

Several people believe the curfew is too early and too restrictive, while others say something needs to be done after recent incidents.

"It means kids can’t go after school; parents are at work," one person told FOX 5’s Homa Bash. "I think it could be very disruptive; just doesn't make sense."

"Nowadays, kids are out of control, they need guidance," another person said.

"It’s pretty early, and what do you do? How many spaces are there for you to go and hang out with your friends if you can’t go to the mall?" one person questioned.

Dig deeper:

Several major incidents were reported at both malls recently, including shoplifting, burglaries and assaults.

On July 31, video captured the moments that a 17-year-old shot and injured a 13-year-old boy inside Wheaton Mall. The suspected shooter, who was charged as an adult, opened fire right near a children’s play area. An armed mall security officer was able to grab the alleged shooter until police arrived.

In February, nine teens were arrested for stabbing another teenager inside a bathroom in Wheaton Mall.

Last year, on Christmas Day, more than two dozen stores were burglarized, with detectives saying some of the masked suspects were juveniles.

At Montgomery Mall, a teen fight involving students was reported earlier this summer after someone showed a gun.