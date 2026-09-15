Prince George's County private school teacher arrested for child pornography

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The Brief A private school teacher in Prince George's County was arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography. Donald Kirk Marchand III's employment at Elizabeth Seton High School was terminated after officials learned about the charges. Police said Marchand worked at other institutions before working at Elizabeth Seton.



A Prince George's County teacher was arrested and charged with multiple counts of distribution and possession of child pornography, Maryland State Police said Tuesday.

What we know:

Donald Kirk Marchand III, 70, of College Park, was arrested around 8 a.m. after the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force launched an investigation earlier in September.

During the investigation, officials learned that Marchand works as a teacher at Elizabeth Seton High School, an all-girls, private Catholic school in Bladensburg.

School officials said Marchand was initially placed on administrative leave and his employment was later terminated.

"Though Mr. Marchand was vetted through all Maryland state educational background checks prior to the start of his employment, the charges revealed today based on alleged conduct beginning in September 2026 require a removal from our school," school president Lisa Grillo said in a statement.

Grillo also emphasized that there is no connection between the charges and students and staff at the school.

"We take the safety and security of our students as our highest responsibility," Grillo said. "We are in direct communication and cooperating with law enforcement. Based on the information shared, we are confident that there is no connection between the charges and our students or other staff."

Police said Marchand worked at other institutions before being employed at Elizabeth Seton.

During a search of his home, officials found and seized multiple pieces of evidence.

Marchand is currently awaiting a bail review hearing.

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to call the Maryland State Police Child Exploitation Unit at 1-800-637-5437.