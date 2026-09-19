Missing Howard University student found safe after multi-day search

The Brief Esube Wondwossen was found safe and "in good health" on Saturday, Sept. 19, police said. The Howard University student from Prince George's County had last been seen days earlier on Sept. 15.



A Howard University student who had been missing for nearly a week was found safe on Saturday, according to police.

Howard student found

What we know:

Esube Wondwossen, 22, was "located safely and is in good health," the Arlington County Police Department announced on Saturday.

Wondwossen is from Prince George's County and a senior at Howard. According to her family, she had last been seen in Alexandria on the morning of Sept. 15.

What they're saying:

Her family says they don't know why she would have gone to Alexandria.

Wondwossen's father says he dropped her off at the Branch Avenue Metro Station around 7 a.m. for what he believed was her normal commute to school. He noted that she appeared happy and in a good mood and that nothing seemed unusual at the time.

When her mother searched for her, she noticed that the location tracking on Wondwossen's phone appeared to be turned off.

What we don't know:

Police did not say where they found Wondwossen, and added that they will not be releasing any more information on the case on Saturday.

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