Police search for missing Howard University student last seen in Northern Virginia
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. - Prince George's County police are searching for a missing Howard University student who was last seen in Northern Virginia.
What we know:
Esube "Izzy" Wondwossen, 22, was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 15, leaving Pentagon Metro Station in Arlington, Virginia, police said.
She was seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, black leggings, Crocs and a headband. Police said she was carrying a Michael Kors tote bag at the time she was last seen.
Wondwossen is described as a Black woman who is 5 feet 1 inch tall, and weighs 110 pounds. Police say she has a mole above her left eyebrow.
According to her sister, Wondwossen is a senior at Howard University and is excited to graduate. Her sister says Wondwossen was seen getting off a Metro bus on Reading Avenue and Beauregard Street in Alexandria on Sept. 15 around 9:30 a.m.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wondwossen is urged to call Prince George's County Police.
The Source: Information in this report is from Prince George's County police and a family member of the missing person.