Police search for missing Howard University student last seen in Northern Virginia

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The Brief A Howard University student from Prince George's County is missing. Police said Esube "Izzy" Wondwossen was last seen leaving Pentagon Metro Station in Arlington. She was seen wearing a black hoodie, black leggings, Crocs and a headband.



Prince George's County police are searching for a missing Howard University student who was last seen in Northern Virginia.

What we know:

Esube "Izzy" Wondwossen, 22, was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 15, leaving Pentagon Metro Station in Arlington, Virginia, police said.

She was seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, black leggings, Crocs and a headband. Police said she was carrying a Michael Kors tote bag at the time she was last seen.

Wondwossen is described as a Black woman who is 5 feet 1 inch tall, and weighs 110 pounds. Police say she has a mole above her left eyebrow.

According to her sister, Wondwossen is a senior at Howard University and is excited to graduate. Her sister says Wondwossen was seen getting off a Metro bus on Reading Avenue and Beauregard Street in Alexandria on Sept. 15 around 9:30 a.m.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wondwossen is urged to call Prince George's County Police.