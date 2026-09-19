Driver killed after car veers off road and strikes tree in Howard County
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. - A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Ilchester Road in Ellicott City.
What we know:
Howard County police responded to a fatal collision on Ilchester Road between Jeans Way and Bonnie Branch Road at approximately 9:48 p.m. on Sept. 18. Investigators say a 2013 Nissan Juke was traveling northbound when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree.
The driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle, was an adult male. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
What's next:
Authorities closed Ilchester Road in the area of the collision for approximately two and a half hours while investigating the scene.
The Howard County Police Department's investigation into the circumstances of the crash remains ongoing.
The Source: This article was written using information provided by the Howard County Police Department.