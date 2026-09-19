Driver killed after car veers off road and strikes tree in Howard County

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The Brief An adult male died after his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on Ilchester Road on Sept. 18. The driver was the only person in the 2013 Nissan Juke when it crashed around 9:48 p.m. Howard County police are investigating what caused the vehicle to leave the road.



A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Ilchester Road in Ellicott City.

What we know:

Howard County police responded to a fatal collision on Ilchester Road between Jeans Way and Bonnie Branch Road at approximately 9:48 p.m. on Sept. 18. Investigators say a 2013 Nissan Juke was traveling northbound when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree.

The driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle, was an adult male. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What's next:

Authorities closed Ilchester Road in the area of the collision for approximately two and a half hours while investigating the scene.

The Howard County Police Department's investigation into the circumstances of the crash remains ongoing.