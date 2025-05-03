Two men shot by armed security guard near Rhode Island Metro

Two men were shot by an armed security guard Friday night after they were confronted and subsequently drove toward the guard, police say.

What we know:

An armed security guard confronted two men looking into parked vehicles in the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Friday night.

The two men then got into a car and drove toward the guard. The guard fired their gun, hitting both men.

The two men then drove to a nearby hospital for treatment. They had non-life threatening injuries, per MPD.

MPD's Internal Affairs Bureau is investigating the shooting.

The 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue is close to the Rhode Island Metro stop, as well as popular bar Metrobar.