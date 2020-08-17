Two men indicted in murder of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay

article

New York authorities will reportedly announce the indictment of two men in the murder of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay nearly 20 years ago.

The D.J. was gunned down in a Jamaica, Queens recording studio on October 30, 2002.

Federal prosecutors were expected to announce the charges at a news conference Monday afternoon but law enforcement officials told the Associated Press about the indictment before the event was held. They were identified as Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan.

Washington, who had reportedly been living on a couch at Jay’s home in the days before his death, was publicly named as a possible suspect or witness as far back as 2007. He is currently serving a federal prison sentence stemming from a string of robberies he committed while on the run from police after Jay's death.

Before sleeping on Jay's couch, Washington had been linked to the 1995 fatal shooting of Randy Walker, a close associate of the late Tupac Shakur.

Jason “Jay” Mizell, known professionally as Jam Master Jay, was a member of 1980s hip-hop sensation Run-DMC, behind hits such as “It's Tricky” and the Aerosmith remake collaboration “Walk This Way.”

The 37-year-old Jay was shot once in the head in his Queens recording studio by a masked gunman. He left behind a wife and three children.

This is a developing story and will be updated. The Associated Press contributed to this report.