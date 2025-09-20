Two men arrested in Woodbridge murder of 35-year-old man: police

article

The Brief Two men have been charged in connection to a murder in Woodbridge. The victim was shot after a prior physical altercation. Police recovered narcotics and firearms during the arrests.



Two arrests have been made in the murder of a 35-year-old man earlier this month in Woodbridge, following a physical altercation that escalated into gunfire.

Police investigation on Telegraph Rd.

What we know:

Prince William County detectives charged Jordy Lopez Campos and David Omar Benitez Martinez in connection with the murder of David Kapay Kallo. The incident occurred on Sept. 13 in the 13700 block of Telegraph Rd.

Lopez Campos and Benitez Martinez, both 18, were arrested on separate dates and locations. Lopez Campos was taken into custody on Sept. 16 in Woodbridge, while Benitez Martinez was arrested on Sept. 19 in Dumfries.

The backstory:

Officers responded to the scene after reports of a shooting and found Kallo, who was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man, 27, was also shot but survived with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting followed an argument involving the victim and the two suspects.

What they're saying:

Detectives have determined that the incident was not random. They are urging anyone with information about the case to come forward.

The arrests have led to the recovery of narcotics and multiple firearms, underscoring the presence of illegal activities in the community.

What we don't know:

The court dates for both suspects are pending, and further details about the investigation have not been released.