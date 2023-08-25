Two men arrested in string of residential burglaries where they posed as workers, police say

Two men have been arrested and charged with a series of residential burglaries that occurred earlier this month, according to police.

Police say 38-year-old Samir Haleem Jr. of Germantown and 19-year-old Diego Moreno of Capitol Heights posed as workers wearing a reflective vest. The duo forced themselves into at least seven homes, where they stole property before leaving the scene. Police say that three of the homes were occupied when they were burglarized.

Haleem Jr. and Moreno were arrested in a stolen 2018 Honda Accord at the Tanger Outlets in Prince George’s County. Police say they found a ghost gun when searching the vehicle.

The Honda was reported stolen during a residential burglary in Fort Washington, MD.

Police searched a home in Prince George's County, where evidence connected Haleem Jr. and Moreno to the seven residential burglaries throughout Maryland. The pair were charged with first-degree burglary-related charges and are being held without bond.

Police are asking anyone with video footage of the burglaries to call the 5th District Investigative Section at (240) 773-6254.